Jobs Assam: NGT Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
National Green Tribunal Act has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Deputy Registrar vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NGT Recruitment 2022 Job Openings
Post Name Deputy Registrar
Number of Posts 01
Salary Rs. 78,800 – 2,09,200/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Apply Mode Offline
Start Date 23-08-2022
Last Date 15-09-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee
Official Website greentribunal.gov.in
Educational Qualification :
Post Name Educational Qualification
Deputy Registrar As per NGT official notification candidate should have completed Degree in LLB from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process:
Interview
How to apply for NGT Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Registrar General, National Green Tribunal, Principle Bench, Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001