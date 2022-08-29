Jobs Assam: NGT Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Green Tribunal Act has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Deputy Registrar vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NGT Recruitment 2022 Job Openings

Post Name Deputy Registrar

Number of Posts 01

Salary Rs. 78,800 – 2,09,200/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Apply Mode Offline

Start Date 23-08-2022

Last Date 15-09-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee

Official Website greentribunal.gov.in



Educational Qualification :

Post Name Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar As per NGT official notification candidate should have completed Degree in LLB from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process:

Interview

How to apply for NGT Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Registrar General, National Green Tribunal, Principle Bench, Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001



