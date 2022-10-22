Jobs Assam: NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Health Mission Meghalaya is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Assistant HR Manager, Accounts Executive posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NHM Meghalaya Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant HR Manager, Accounts Executive No.of Vacancy 02

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Last date 4th November 2022

Official Website nhmmeghalaya.nic.in



Educational Qualification

As per NHM Meghalaya official notification candidate should have completed B.Com, MBA in Human Resources from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NHM Meghalaya Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHM Meghalaya official website nhmmeghalaya.nic.in, Starting from 21-10-2022 to 04-Nov-2022

