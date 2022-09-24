Jobs

Jobs Assam: NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam: National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Coordinator, NMHP on contract basis
Jobs Assam
Jobs Assam Jobs Assam
Pinku Das

Jobs Assam

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Coordinator, NMHP on contract basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NHM Meghalaya Job Opening

Name of Post Programme Coordinator

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Last date 30th September 2022

Official Website nhmmeghalaya.nic.in
Educational Qualification
MD in Psychiatry /PG in Psychology or Applied Psychology/PG in Philosophy/ MPH/ MSW in Public Health
Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NHM Meghalaya Recruitment

Candidates can send their applications on or before 5 PM of 30th September 2022 by filling the Google Form Link : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTcfCf96jsF5RKWU7IbWBxdsdk1DYnNANi1WmWnEdBHq27G


Jobs
Jobs Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com