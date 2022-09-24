Jobs Assam: NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Coordinator, NMHP on contract basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NHM Meghalaya Job Opening
Name of Post Programme Coordinator
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Last date 30th September 2022
Official Website nhmmeghalaya.nic.in
Educational Qualification
MD in Psychiatry /PG in Psychology or Applied Psychology/PG in Philosophy/ MPH/ MSW in Public Health
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NHM Meghalaya Recruitment
Candidates can send their applications on or before 5 PM of 30th September 2022 by filling the Google Form Link : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTcfCf96jsF5RKWU7IbWBxdsdk1DYnNANi1WmWnEdBHq27G