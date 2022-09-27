Jobs Assam: NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya invites eligible and interested candidates for application for the post of Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E, CST Coordination and Research) on Contract Basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NHM Meghalaya Job Opening

Name of Post Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E,

CST Coordination and Research)

No.of Vacancy 01

Age limit No age limit

Job Location Shillong, Meghalaya

Last date 7th of October 2022

Eligibility

M Sc Medical Microbiology with 1 year experience in clinical laboratory services. Candidates with PhD Medical Microbiology from recognized university with 3 months experience in clinical laboratory services will be preferred

Work Experience:

Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications in advance on or before 5:00 pm on the 7th of October 2022 by mandatorily filling out the Google form link. Candidates should apply only once using the google form and upload the supporting scanned documents in a single PDF file ( the PDF should be renamed by the first and last name of the applicant and its total size should be less than 1MB). Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo personal interview.



