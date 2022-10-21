Jobs Assam: National Highways Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Member Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Highways Authority of India Job Openings
About NHAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Member
Posts 01
Application Process Online
Salary Level- 15
Last Date 25/10/2022
Age 64 Years
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for Member Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Member Degree in Civil Engineering; and
is employed in the Central Government
or State Government or Public
Sector Undertaking or an autonomous
body established under law for the
time being in force.
How to Apply for NHAI Job Openings 2022:
To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit https://nhai.gov.in/
Selection Process for Member Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.