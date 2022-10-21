Jobs Assam: National Highways Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Member Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Highways Authority of India Job Openings

About NHAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Member

Posts 01

Application Process Online

Salary Level- 15

Last Date 25/10/2022

Age 64 Years

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Member Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Member Degree in Civil Engineering; and

is employed in the Central Government

or State Government or Public

Sector Undertaking or an autonomous

body established under law for the

time being in force.

How to Apply for NHAI Job Openings 2022:

To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit https://nhai.gov.in/

Selection Process for Member Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.

