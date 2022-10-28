Jobs Assam: NISG Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute for Smart Government published a job notification to fill up Lead System Analyst vacancies. NISG Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

National Institute for Smart Government Job Openings

About NISG Job Requirement Details

Post Name Lead System Analyst

Posts Various

Salary As Per Norms

Age Not Mentioned

Application Process Online

Last Date 05/11/2022

Location Chennai

Application Fees N/A

Website https://www.nisg.org/

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Lead System Analyst Vacancy: Minimum 7 years post qualification full-time hands-on working experience as Executive level

B.Tech/B.E. in Any Specialization

How to Apply for NISG Job Openings 2022:

To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit NISG official website nisg.org

Selection Process for Lead System Analyst Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will Be Based On Interview.

