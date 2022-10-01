Jobs Assam: National Institute of Nutrition Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Nutrition has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Laboratory Technician-III. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIN Job Opening

Name of Post Project Laboratory Technician-III

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the National Institute of

Nutrition recruitment notification,

the candidate's maximum age

should be 30 years .

Job Location Karimgunj, Hailakandi – Assam, Unakoti,

Dhalai – Tripura

Last date 07-Oct-2022

Official Website nin.res.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIN official notification candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma in MLT/ DMLT, B.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for NIN Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimgunj, Assam State on 07-Oct-2022

