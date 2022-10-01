Jobs Assam: National Institute of Nutrition Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Nutrition has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Laboratory Technician-III. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIN Job Opening
Name of Post Project Laboratory Technician-III
No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs. 18,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the National Institute of
Nutrition recruitment notification,
the candidate's maximum age
should be 30 years .
Job Location Karimgunj, Hailakandi – Assam, Unakoti,
Dhalai – Tripura
Last date 07-Oct-2022
Official Website nin.res.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIN official notification candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma in MLT/ DMLT, B.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-In Interview
How to apply for NIN Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimgunj, Assam State on 07-Oct-2022