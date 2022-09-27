Jobs Assam: NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Incubation Manager. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NIPER Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post Incubation Manager

No.of Vacancy Various

Age limit As per the National Institute

of Pharmaceutical Education and

Research Guwahati recruitment

notification, the candidate's maximum

age should be 50 years , as on 17-10-2022. Salary Rs. 75,000 – 1,00,000/- Per Month

Job Location Guwahati – Assam

Last date 17-Oct-2022

Official Website niperguwahati.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIPER Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation in Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Chemical Sciences, Ph.D in Life Sciences/ Natural Products from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Registrar (i/c), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), PO. Changsari, Dt. Kamrup, Assam – 781101

