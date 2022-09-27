Jobs Assam: NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Incubation Manager. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
NIPER Guwahati Job Opening
Name of Post Incubation Manager
No.of Vacancy Various
Age limit As per the National Institute
of Pharmaceutical Education and
Research Guwahati recruitment
notification, the candidate's maximum
age should be 50 years , as on 17-10-2022. Salary Rs. 75,000 – 1,00,000/- Per Month
Job Location Guwahati – Assam
Last date 17-Oct-2022
Official Website niperguwahati.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIPER Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation in Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Chemical Sciences, Ph.D in Life Sciences/ Natural Products from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NIPER Guwahati Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Registrar (i/c), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), PO. Changsari, Dt. Kamrup, Assam – 781101