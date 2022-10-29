Jobs Assam: NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientist under a project entitled "Biofilament Derived 3D Printed Anti-Microbial Wound Dressing for Advanced Wound Care." Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NIPER Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post Project Scientist

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 45,000/- per month

Age limit 40 years

Job Location ORGEN facility, Biovalley Incubation

Council, AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam,

Andhra Pradesh

Last date 5th November 2022

Essential Qualification

Master's / Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent with desired experiences. How to apply

Candidates are requested to email updated CV mentioning Personal details, Educational details, Working Experience details, Skill details, etc. including relevant soft copies of the required documents to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in mentioning the subject line as "CV for Walk-In Interview of AMTZ Project Position" latest by 5th November 2022

