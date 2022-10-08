Jobs Assam: NIPFP Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has released an advertisement for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIPFP Job Opening
Name of Post Consultant
No.of Vacancy 07
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date October 25, 2022
Official Website nipfp.org.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIPFP official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Economics from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NIPFP Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, lepg-recruitment@nipfp.org.in on or before 25-Oct-2022 along with all required documents