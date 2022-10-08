Jobs Assam: NIPFP Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has released an advertisement for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIPFP Job Opening

Name of Post Consultant

No.of Vacancy 07

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date October 25, 2022

Official Website nipfp.org.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIPFP official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Economics from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NIPFP Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, lepg-recruitment@nipfp.org.in on or before 25-Oct-2022 along with all required documents

