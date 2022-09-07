Jobs Assam: NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
NIT Meghalaya Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Last date September 22, 2022
Official Website nitmeghalaya.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIT Meghalaya official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Physics from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NIT Meghalaya Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, alekhanayak@nitm.ac.in on or before 22-Sep-2022 along with all required documents