Jobs Assam: NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

NIT Meghalaya Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Last date September 22, 2022

Official Website nitmeghalaya.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIT Meghalaya official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Physics from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NIT Meghalaya Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, alekhanayak@nitm.ac.in on or before 22-Sep-2022 along with all required documents



