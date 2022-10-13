Jobs Assam: NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya invites applications for the posts of Faculty. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
NIT Meghalaya Job Opening
Name of Post Faculty
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 55,000 – 65,000/-Per Month
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Last date 05-Nov-2022
Official Website nitmeghalaya.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIT Meghalaya official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D in Management from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process
Online Interview
How to apply for NIT Meghalaya Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, hod.hss@nitm.ac.in on or before 05-Nov-2022 along with all required documents