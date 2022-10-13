Jobs Assam: NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya invites applications for the posts of Faculty. More details about the recruitment are provided below.



NIT Meghalaya Job Opening

Name of Post Faculty

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 55,000 – 65,000/-Per Month

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Last date 05-Nov-2022

Official Website nitmeghalaya.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIT Meghalaya official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D in Management from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process

Online Interview

How to apply for NIT Meghalaya Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, hod.hss@nitm.ac.in on or before 05-Nov-2022 along with all required documents

