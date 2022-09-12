Jobs Assam: NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Technology Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow, Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIT Nagaland Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow, Project Associate
No.of Vacancy 03
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Dimapur – Nagaland
Walk-in-date 15-Sep-2022
Official Website nitnagaland.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIT Nagaland official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Chemical, Biological Science, Masters Degree, M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-in-Interview
How to apply for NIT Nagaland Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Administrative Block, National Institute of Technology Nagaland Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103 Nagaland on 15-Sep-2022