Jobs Assam: NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Technology Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow, Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Nagaland Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow, Project Associate

No.of Vacancy 03

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Dimapur – Nagaland

Walk-in-date 15-Sep-2022

Official Website nitnagaland.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIT Nagaland official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Chemical, Biological Science, Masters Degree, M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-in-Interview

How to apply for NIT Nagaland Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Administrative Block, National Institute of Technology Nagaland Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103 Nagaland on 15-Sep-2022





