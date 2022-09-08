Jobs Assam: NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Technology Silchar has released an official notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for Project Associate I vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Silchar Job Opening

Name of Post Project Associate I

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs.25,000 - Rs.31,000 Per Month

Job Location Silchar

Last date 20th September, 2022

Official Website nits.ac.in



Qualification for NIT Silchar Recruitment

Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.E/M.Tech.



How to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment

Visit the NIT Silchar official website nits.ac.in



