Jobs Assam: NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Technology Silchar has released an official notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for Project Associate I vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIT Silchar Job Opening
Name of Post Project Associate I
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs.25,000 - Rs.31,000 Per Month
Job Location Silchar
Last date 20th September, 2022
Official Website nits.ac.in
Qualification for NIT Silchar Recruitment
Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.E/M.Tech.
How to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment
Visit the NIT Silchar official website nits.ac.in