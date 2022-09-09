Jobs Assam: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Openings

About IACS Job Requirement Details

Post Name Research Associate I

Posts 01

Location Kolkata

Salary As per rules of the Association

Last Date 17/09/2022

Age 35 Years

Website iacs.res.in



Qualification for Research Associate I Vacancy:

Post Name Research Associate I

Educational Qualification Candidates must have (a) a Ph.D. degree in Chemistry (Experimental) from a recognized University or Institute. The candidate must also have hands on expertise in the synthesis of 2D materials, semiconductor nanostructures for optoelectronic devices (Broadband Photodetectors)



How to Apply for IACS Job Openings 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application along with an updated CV to iacs.praveen@gmail.com and msprk@iacs.res.in

Selection Process for Research Associate I Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview



