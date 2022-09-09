Jobs Assam: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name Research Associate I
Posts 01
Location Kolkata
Salary As per rules of the Association
Last Date 17/09/2022
Age 35 Years
Website iacs.res.in
Qualification for Research Associate I Vacancy:
Educational Qualification Candidates must have (a) a Ph.D. degree in Chemistry (Experimental) from a recognized University or Institute. The candidate must also have hands on expertise in the synthesis of 2D materials, semiconductor nanostructures for optoelectronic devices (Broadband Photodetectors)
How to Apply for IACS Job Openings 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application along with an updated CV to iacs.praveen@gmail.com and msprk@iacs.res.in
Selection Process for Research Associate I Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview