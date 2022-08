Jobs Assam: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Job Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of 01 Junior Finance Officer Vacancies in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. DFCCIL Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

DFCCIL Job Openings

About DFCCIL Job Requirement Details

Post Name Junior Finance Officer

Posts 01

Age 18 to 35 Years

Salary Rs.35,000 Per Month

Last Date 05/09/2022

Location Ajmer

Application Process Online

Application Fees N/A

Website https://dfccil.com/

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Finance Officer Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Junior Finance Officer Candidates must have completed CA, ICWA, MBA/PGDM

Experience Junior Finance Officer-Minimum one year in Govt. /PSU or reputed private Companies/CA Finns etc.

How to Apply for DFCCIL Job Opening 2022:

To apply interested candidates are required to visit https://dfccil.com/ Selection Process for Junior Finance Officer Job Vacancy:

Selection will be based on an Interview