Jobs Assam: NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 - Chairman and Managing Director Vacancy,

Jobs Assam

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is looking out for candidates to fill Various job openings for Chairman and Managing Director vacancies. vacancies. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-



NEEPCO Job Opening

Name of Post Chairman and Managing Director No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs.200,000 - Rs.370,000 Per Month Job Location New Delhi

Last date 31/10/2022

Official Website neepco.co.in

Qualification for NEEPCO Recruitment

Candidates should have completed B.Tech/B.E, CA, MBA/PGDM.

Selection process for NEEPCO Recruitment

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.

How to apply for NEEPCO Recruitment

Visit the NEEPCO official website neepco.co.in









