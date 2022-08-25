Jobs Assam: NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 - Chairman and Managing Director Vacancy,

Jobs Assam
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is looking out for candidates to fill Various job openings for Chairman and Managing Director vacancies. vacancies. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
NEEPCO Job Opening
Name of Post Chairman and Managing Director No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs.200,000 - Rs.370,000 Per Month Job Location New Delhi
Last date 31/10/2022
Official Website neepco.co.in
Qualification for NEEPCO Recruitment
Candidates should have completed B.Tech/B.E, CA, MBA/PGDM.
Selection process for NEEPCO Recruitment
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
How to apply for NEEPCO Recruitment
Visit the NEEPCO official website neepco.co.in