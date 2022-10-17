Jobs Assam: NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIT Karnataka Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow
No.of Vacancy 05
Salary Rs. 16,000/- Per Month
Last date 04-Nov-2022
Job Location Mangalore – Karnataka
Official Website nitk.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIT Karnataka official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Computer Science & Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NIT Karnataka Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Center for System Design, NITK Surathkal – Karnataka