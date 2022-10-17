Jobs Assam: NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Karnataka Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow

No.of Vacancy 05

Salary Rs. 16,000/- Per Month

Last date 04-Nov-2022

Job Location Mangalore – Karnataka

Official Website nitk.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIT Karnataka official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Computer Science & Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NIT Karnataka Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Center for System Design, NITK Surathkal – Karnataka

