Jobs Assam: NITI Aayog Job Notification 2022

NITI Aayog has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Senior Consultant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



NITI Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Openings

Post Name Senior Consultant

Number of Posts 01

Salary Rs. 2,65,000 – 3,30,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Apply Mode Online

Start Date 25-08-2022

Last Date 23-09-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee

Official Website niti.gov.in

Educational Qualification :

Post Name Educational Qualification

Senior Consultant As per NITI Aayog official notification candidate should have completed LLB, CA/ ICWA, MBBS, BE/ B.Tech, Masters Degree, Post Graduation Diploma in Management from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for NITI Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NITI Aayog official website niti.gov.in, Starting from 25-08-2022 to 23-Sep-2022



