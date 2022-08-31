Jobs Assam: NK Engineering Works Recruitment 2022

Job Assam
NK Engineering Works, Guwahati has released an advertisement for the recruitment of 2 Engineer Vacancy for site location. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, job location, age limit, salary prescribed below:-
NK Engineering Works Job Opening
Name of Post Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Negotiable
Age limit Not Applicable
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Last date September 3, 2022
Educational Qualification
B.E./ B.Tech/ Diploma in Electrical and Instrumentation
Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in Site Management & supervision of Erection, Testing & Commissioning activities, Regular coordination with Client & concern project Engineer / Manager & submission of Daily Progress Reports (DPRs) regularly.
How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates may send resume to: hradmin02@nkengg.com and nkew@rediffmail.com.