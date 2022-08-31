Jobs Assam: NK Engineering Works Recruitment 2022

Job Assam

NK Engineering Works, Guwahati has released an advertisement for the recruitment of 2 Engineer Vacancy for site location. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, job location, age limit, salary prescribed below:-

NK Engineering Works Job Opening

Name of Post Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Negotiable

Age limit Not Applicable

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last date September 3, 2022

Educational Qualification

B.E./ B.Tech/ Diploma in Electrical and Instrumentation

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years in Site Management & supervision of Erection, Testing & Commissioning activities, Regular coordination with Client & concern project Engineer / Manager & submission of Daily Progress Reports (DPRs) regularly.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates may send resume to: hradmin02@nkengg.com and nkew@rediffmail.com.





