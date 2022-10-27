Jobs Assam: NLC India Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
NLC India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Advisor vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NLC India Limited Job Openings
About NLC India Limited Job Requirement Details
Post Name Advisor
Posts 01
Location Across India
Salary As Per Norms
Last Date 29/10/2022
Application Fees N/A
Website www.nlcindia.in
Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Advisor Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Advisor Graduate Minimum 30 years of
experience with the Ministry /
Government of India out of which
not less than 3 years working experience
as Private Secretary or
Sr. Private Secretary / PSO under
Secretary level positions in the Ministry.
How to Apply for NLC India Limited Job Openings 2022:
To apply interested candidates are required to visit www.nlcindia.in Selection Process for Advisor Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview.