Jobs Assam: NLC India Limited Job Notification 2022

NLC India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Advisor vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NLC India Limited Job Openings

About NLC India Limited Job Requirement Details

Post Name Advisor

Posts 01

Location Across India

Salary As Per Norms

Last Date 29/10/2022

Application Fees N/A

Website www.nlcindia.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Advisor Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Advisor Graduate Minimum 30 years of

experience with the Ministry /

Government of India out of which

not less than 3 years working experience

as Private Secretary or

Sr. Private Secretary / PSO under

Secretary level positions in the Ministry.

How to Apply for NLC India Limited Job Openings 2022:

To apply interested candidates are required to visit www.nlcindia.in Selection Process for Advisor Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

