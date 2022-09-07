Jobs Assam: NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences is recruiting candidates for Senior Resident Doctors vacancies in Shilong location. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy count, selection process and other details here.

NEIGRIHMS Job Opening

No.of Vacancy 50

Salary Rs. 67,700/- Per Month

Age limit As per the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 01-01-2022.

Age Relaxation: OBC (NCL) Candidates: 3 Years SC, ST Candidates: 5 Years

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Walk-in-date September 29, 2022

Official Website neigrihms.gov.in



Educational Qualification

As per NEIGRIHMS official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018. on 29-Sep-2022





