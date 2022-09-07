Jobs Assam: NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences is recruiting candidates for Senior Resident Doctors vacancies in Shilong location. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy count, selection process and other details here.
NEIGRIHMS Job Opening
No.of Vacancy 50
Salary Rs. 67,700/- Per Month
Age limit As per the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 01-01-2022.
Age Relaxation: OBC (NCL) Candidates: 3 Years SC, ST Candidates: 5 Years
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Walk-in-date September 29, 2022
Official Website neigrihms.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per NEIGRIHMS official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-In Interview
How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018. on 29-Sep-2022