Jobs Assam: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2022

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences is recruiting candidates for Nursing Officer vacancies in Shilong location. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy count, selection process and other details here.
NEIGRIHMS Job Opening
Name of Post Nursing Officer
No.of Vacancy 231
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Last date 18-Oct-2022
Official Website neigrihms.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per NEIGRIHMS official notification.
Selection Process
Written Examination
How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NEIGRIHMS official website neigrihms.gov.in, Starting from 08-10-2022 to 18-Oct-2022