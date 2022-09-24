Jobs Assam: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences is recruiting candidates for Nursing Officer vacancies in Shilong location. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy count, selection process and other details here.

NEIGRIHMS Job Opening

Name of Post Nursing Officer

No.of Vacancy 231

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Last date 18-Oct-2022

Official Website neigrihms.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per NEIGRIHMS official notification.

Selection Process

Written Examination

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NEIGRIHMS official website neigrihms.gov.in, Starting from 08-10-2022 to 18-Oct-2022

