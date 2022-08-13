Jobs

Jobs Assam: North Eastern Regional Institute Of Water and Land Managment

Jobs Assam: North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates
NERIWALM Recruitment 2022

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Agriculture). Interested and Eligible Candidates may apply here. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Qualification

Essential : B.Sc. in Agricultural and allied Science with M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy/ Agricultural Bio Chemistry/ Soil Science/ Soil Chemistry/Agricultural Statistics/Irrigation Water Management / Applied Biotechnology or equivalent with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% throughout.

Desirable :

Working experience in relevant field, working knowledge of GIS software, working knowledge of computers and common software packages e.g. MS Office

How to apply

Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with all necessary documents and testimonials to the Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O.- Kaliabhomora, Tezpur-784027, Assam through registered post / speed post on or before September 1, 2022

