Jobs Assam: Central Bank of India Job Recruitment 2022

Central Bank of India published a job notification for the post of Office Assistant Vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Post Name Office Assistant
No. of Posts Various
Age Limit 35 years
Job location Hoshangabad
Salary Rs.12,000 - Rs.20,000 Per Month Application Fee N/A
Application Process Offline/Online
Last Date 26/09/2022
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant Vacancy:
Qualifications: BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge. Knowledge in basic accounts& book keeping. Experience / Other eligibility criteria: Should be well conversant with the local language. Should be resident of the same or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI centre.
How to Apply for Central Bank of India Job Vacancy:
To apply candidates are required to send applications to the Regional Manager/Co-Chairman, Dist. Level RSETI Advisory Committee (DLRAC), Central Bank of India, Regional Office Hariyali chowk ITI road Hoshangabad 461001
Selection Procedure for Office Assistant Vacancy:
The selection procedure will be based on interview.