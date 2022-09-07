Jobs Assam: Central Bank of India Job Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Central Bank of India published a job notification for the post of Office Assistant Vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name Office Assistant

No. of Posts Various

Age Limit 35 years

Job location Hoshangabad

Salary Rs.12,000 - Rs.20,000 Per Month Application Fee N/A

Application Process Offline/Online

Last Date 26/09/2022



Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant Vacancy:

Qualifications: BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge. Knowledge in basic accounts& book keeping. Experience / Other eligibility criteria: Should be well conversant with the local language. Should be resident of the same or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI centre.



How to Apply for Central Bank of India Job Vacancy:

To apply candidates are required to send applications to the Regional Manager/Co-Chairman, Dist. Level RSETI Advisory Committee (DLRAC), Central Bank of India, Regional Office Hariyali chowk ITI road Hoshangabad 461001

Selection Procedure for Office Assistant Vacancy:

The selection procedure will be based on interview.



