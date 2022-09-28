Jobs Assam: Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Job Opening
Name of Post Office Peon
No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs. 12000-52000/- with GP Rs. 3900/- (P.B.-1) Age limit Minimum 18 years and maximum
40 years as on 01-01-2022. Upper
age limit will be relaxed as per
Government rules
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Last date 15th October 2022
Qualification
Class VIII passed but should not have passed HSSLC
How to apply
Candidates can send their applications along with self-signed testimonials to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati on or before 15th October 2022 by 5 PM