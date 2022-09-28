Jobs Assam: Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Job Opening

Name of Post Office Peon

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 12000-52000/- with GP Rs. 3900/- (P.B.-1) Age limit Minimum 18 years and maximum

40 years as on 01-01-2022. Upper

age limit will be relaxed as per

Government rules

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last date 15th October 2022



Qualification

Class VIII passed but should not have passed HSSLC

How to apply

Candidates can send their applications along with self-signed testimonials to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati on or before 15th October 2022 by 5 PM



