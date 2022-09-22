Jobs Assam: OIL Duliajan Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Oil India Limited (OIL) has released official jobs advertisement notification for the recruitment of Authorised Medical Attendant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Oil India Limited Job Opening
Name of Post Authorised Medical Attendant
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Not Mentioned
Job Location Kolkata
Last date 14/10/2022
Qualification
Candidates must hold MBBS, MS/MD
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on a written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
How to Apply Oil India Recruitment
Visit Oil India official website, oil-india.com