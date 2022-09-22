Jobs Assam: OIL Duliajan Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Oil India Limited (OIL) has released official jobs advertisement notification for the recruitment of Authorised Medical Attendant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Oil India Limited Job Opening

Name of Post Authorised Medical Attendant

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Not Mentioned

Job Location Kolkata

Last date 14/10/2022



Qualification

Candidates must hold MBBS, MS/MD

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.



How to Apply Oil India Recruitment

Visit Oil India official website, oil-india.com



