Jobs Assam: Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

Oil India Limited

has released 2 employment notifications for the recruitment of 5 Teacher, Civil Engineer & Safety Officer Vacancy at Field Headquarters, Duliajan and Pipeline Headquarters, Guwahati. Interested and eligible candidates may apply here.

Jobs Assam

No. Of Posts And Qualification

1. Contractual Teacher (Economics)

No of posts: 01 (UR)



Educational Qualification:

(i) M.A. in Economics from a Government recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) Major in Economics in Graduation from a Government recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(iii) B.Ed. from Government recognized University/Institute.

Emolument: Rs. 750/- only per day for each working day.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 40 years.



2. Civil Engineer

No of posts: 03 (UR: 02 & OBC-NCL: 01)

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

Experience: Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-Educational Qualification work experience in any Govt/Public/Private Sector organization of repute.



Honorarium: Rs.45000/- per month

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years. Upper age limit as on the date of registration for the walk-in-interview will be 40 years.



3. Safety Officer

No of posts: 01 (UR)



Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (any discipline) of four years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

Experience: Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-Educational Qualification work experience in any Govt/Public/Private Sector organization of repute, out of which 01 (One) year must be as an HSE/Safety Officer.



Honorarium: Rs.45000/- per month

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years. Upper age limit as on the date of registration for the walk-in-interview will be 40 years.



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates should fill he Personal Bio-data (given on the last two pages of the advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the below scheduled dates for the walk-in-practical/skill test cum personal assessments:-

1. 01 (One) recent 3cm x 3cm coloured photograph

2. Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under:-

3. Valid Identity Proof and Valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority

4. Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government recognized Education Board;

5. valid caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority

6. valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority

Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessments has been scheduled as under:

Contractual Teacher:



Date and Time of Registration: 27/08/2022 (07.00 AM to 11.00 AM)

Date of Walk-in: 27/08/2022

Venue: Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam



Civil Engineer:



Date and Time of Registration: 29/08/2022 (08.00 AM to 10.00 AM)

Date of Walk-in: 29/08/2022

Venue: Narengi Club, Oil India Residential Colony, Oil India Limited, Narengi, Guwahati-781171, Assam



Safety Officer:



Date and Time of Registration: 30/08/2022 (08.00 AM to 10.00 AM)

Date of Walk-in: 30/08/2022

Venue: Narengi Club, Oil India Residential Colony, Oil India Limited, Narengi, Guwahati-781171, Assam