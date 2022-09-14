Jobs Assam: PFRDA Job Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam:

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/ Authority) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Job Openings

About PFRDA Job Requirement Details

Post Name Assistant Manager

No. of Posts 22

Age Limit Not more than 30 years

Salary Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-

74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-

89150 (17 years).

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last Date 07/10/2022

Application Fee Unreserved/GEN, EWS & OBC:

Rs. 1000/- SC/ST/PwBD/Women:

Nil

Age Relaxation SC/ ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager Vacancy: Master's Degree in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute.

How to Apply for PFRDA Recruitment Job Openings 2022

To apply candidates may visit https://www.pfrda.org.in/

Selection Procedure for Assistant Manager Vacancy:

Selection will be based on Interview.



