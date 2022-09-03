Jobs Assam: Pondicherry University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Pondicherry University has released a notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty Vacancies. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Pondicherry University Job Opening

Name of Post Guest Faculty

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Job Location Puducherry

Last date 14-Sep-2022

Official Website pondiuni.edu.in



Educational Qualification

As per Pondicherry University official notification candidate should have completed Masters in Management, Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for Pondicherry University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pgarulibm@gmail.com on or before 14-Sep-2022 along with all required documents. Venue for Interview: Deans Office School of Management Pondicherry University Puducherry – 605014.





