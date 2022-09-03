Jobs Assam: Pondicherry University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Pondicherry University has released a notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty Vacancies. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
Pondicherry University Job Opening
Name of Post Guest Faculty
No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Job Location Puducherry
Last date 14-Sep-2022
Official Website pondiuni.edu.in
Educational Qualification
As per Pondicherry University official notification candidate should have completed Masters in Management, Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-In Interview
How to apply for Pondicherry University Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pgarulibm@gmail.com on or before 14-Sep-2022 along with all required documents. Venue for Interview: Deans Office School of Management Pondicherry University Puducherry – 605014.