Jobs Assam: Pragmatic Academy, Rangia Recruitment 2022

Pragmatic Academy, Rangia has released a notification for the recruitment of 2 PGT vacancy in Political Science and English. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Pragmatic Academy, Rangia Job Opening

Name of Post PGT

No.of Vacancy 02

Subject-wise vacancy: Political Science: 1

English: 2

Salary Minimum Rs 10000/- (Negotiable)

Age limit Maximum 40 years of age.

Last date 15-10-2022

Job Location Rangia, Assam

Educational Qualification

Maters Degree in respective subject/s.

How to apply

Call +91 7002820821/ +91 9435750060 or Mail your CV in pragmaticacademy@yahoo.com .

