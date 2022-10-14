Jobs Assam: Pragmatic Academy, Rangia Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Pragmatic Academy, Rangia has released a notification for the recruitment of 2 PGT vacancy in Political Science and English. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Pragmatic Academy, Rangia Job Opening
Name of Post PGT
No.of Vacancy 02
Subject-wise vacancy: Political Science: 1
English: 2
Salary Minimum Rs 10000/- (Negotiable)
Age limit Maximum 40 years of age.
Last date 15-10-2022
Job Location Rangia, Assam
Educational Qualification
Maters Degree in respective subject/s.
How to apply
Call +91 7002820821/ +91 9435750060 or Mail your CV in pragmaticacademy@yahoo.com .