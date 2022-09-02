Jobs Assam: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Prasar Bharati invites candidates to fill Copy Editor vacancies in New Delhi. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Prasar Bharati Job Opening
Name of Post Copy Editor
No.of Vacancy 05
Salary Rs.50,000 - Rs.60,000 Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last date 12th September 2022
Official Website prasarbharati.gov.in
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold B.A, PG Diploma.
How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Prasar Bharati official website prasarbharati.gov.in.
https://www.sentinelassam.com/jobs-in-rest-of-india/prasar-bharati-copy-editor-delhi-job-recruitment-610418