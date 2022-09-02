Jobs Assam: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Prasar Bharati invites candidates to fill Copy Editor vacancies in New Delhi. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Prasar Bharati Job Opening

Name of Post Copy Editor

No.of Vacancy 05

Salary Rs.50,000 - Rs.60,000 Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 12th September 2022

Official Website prasarbharati.gov.in



Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold B.A, PG Diploma.

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Prasar Bharati official website prasarbharati.gov.in.



https://www.sentinelassam.com/jobs-in-rest-of-india/prasar-bharati-copy-editor-delhi-job-recruitment-610418



