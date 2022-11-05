Jobs Assam: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Prasar Bharati invites candidates to fill Editor vacancies in New Delhi. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Prasar Bharati Job Opening

Name of Post Editor

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 150,000 /-Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 18-Nov-2022

Official Website prasarbharati.gov.in

Education Qualification

PG/ PG Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Prasar Bharati official website prasarbharati.gov.in

