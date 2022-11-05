Jobs Assam: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Prasar Bharati invites candidates to fill Editor vacancies in New Delhi. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Prasar Bharati Job Opening
Name of Post Editor
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 150,000 /-Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 18-Nov-2022
Official Website prasarbharati.gov.in
Education Qualification
PG/ PG Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Prasar Bharati official website prasarbharati.gov.in