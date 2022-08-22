Jobs Assam: Prasar Bharati Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Prasar Bharati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a News Reader & Translator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Prasar Bharati Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name News Reader & Translator
Posts Various
Location Kohima, Nagaland
Salary As Per Norms
Last Date 02/09/2022
Age 21-50 years
Application Fees General Candidates: Rs. 354/- SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates: Rs. 266/-
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
Educational Qualification for Prasar Bharati Job Vacancy: