Jobs Assam: RITES Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

RITES Ltd., a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt of India published Chief Administrative Manager posts under Rail India Technical and Economic Service. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

RITES Job Openings

About RITES Job Requirement Details

Post Name Chief Administrative Manager

Job Location New Delhi

No.of Posts 01

Salary Rs.120,000 - Rs.280,000 Per Month

Last Date 12/09/2022

Website https://rites.com/



Eligibility Criteria for Chief Administrative Manager Vacancy:

Graduate In Any Stream Total Professional Experience of at least 20 years How to Apply for RITES Job Opening 2022:

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to send CV's at subhash.98@rites .com



