Jobs Assam: SSA Charaideo Recruitment 2022

Samagra Shiksha Abhijan (SSA), Charaideo has released an employment news notification for the recruitment of 03 Full Time & Part Time Assistant Teacher vacancy under Samagra Siksha. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SSA Charaideo Job Opening

Name of Post Full Time Assistant Teacher Part Time Assistant Teacher

(English & Political Science)

No.of Vacancy 02 01

Age limit 45 years 45 years

Salary Rs. 20,000-24,000/- p.m. Rs. 18,000/- p.m.

Job Location Meghalaya

Last date 26th September 2022

Eligibility

Name of Post Eligibility

Full Time Assistant Teacher Master Degree in English/Political Science

(English & Political Science) subject with B.Ed. from NCTE

recognized institute and Higher

Secondary TET qualified

Work Experience: Experience in

Teaching UP/HS/HSS level

Part Time Assistant Teacher Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application or equivalent with B.Ed. from NCTE recognized institute and Higher Secondary TET qualified Work Experience: Experience in Teaching UP/HS/HSS level

Selection and Application Process

Application in plain paper stating: (i) Name of Post applied for (ii) Name of applicant (iii) Permanent address (iv) Address for communication (v) Contact No. (vi) Date of Birth (vii) Educational Qualification (viii) Working experience along with passport size photograph and self-attested testimonials in support of age, qualification, caste, disability, experience etc. should be submitted to the Office of the District Mission Coordinator, SSA Charaideo on or before 5.00 pm 26th September 2022.



