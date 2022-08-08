Jobs Assam: Office of District & Sessions Judge Office, Nagaon

Jobs Assam

Nagaon District Judiciary released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Sheristadar vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nagaon District Judiciary job vacancy 2022.

Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

Eligibility

The candidate must be a graduate and must have served either as a Sheristadar of Addl. District and Sessions Judge or a Head Assistant in the District and Sessions Judge Establishment or equivalent court continuously for a minimum period of 5 years







