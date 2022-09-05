Jobs Assam: Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Field Executive. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening
Name of Post Field Executive
No.of Vacancy 06
Age limit No age limit
Job Location Sikkim– Gangtok
Last date September 21, 2022
Eligibility
Diploma in Agriculture or Graduation in any stream.
Work Experience:
From 3.0 year to 5.0 year.
Selection and Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 21st September 2022.