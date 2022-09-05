Jobs Assam: Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Field Executive. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening

Name of Post Field Executive

No.of Vacancy 06

Age limit No age limit

Job Location Sikkim– Gangtok

Last date September 21, 2022

Eligibility

Diploma in Agriculture or Graduation in any stream.

Work Experience:

From 3.0 year to 5.0 year.





Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 21st September 2022.





