Jobs Assam: Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening
Name of Post Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement)
No.of Vacancy 02
Age limit No age limit
Job Location Sikkim– Gangtok
Last date September 22, 2022
Eligibility
University Degree in Agriculture/horticulture or a related field.
Work Experience:
Manager: 7 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification). Assistant/Deputy Manager: 2 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification).
Selection and Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 22nd September 2022.