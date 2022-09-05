Jobs Assam: Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement)

No.of Vacancy 02

Age limit No age limit

Job Location Sikkim– Gangtok

Last date September 22, 2022

Eligibility

University Degree in Agriculture/horticulture or a related field.

Work Experience:

Manager: 7 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification). Assistant/Deputy Manager: 2 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification).



Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 22nd September 2022.



