Jobs Assam: Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2022

Sikkim Manipal University (SMU), Department of Cardiology, Central Referral Hospital (SMIMS), Sikkim has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 01 Research Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
SMU Job Opening
Name of Post Research Assistant
No.of Vacancy 1 (One)
Salary Rs. 50,000/- fixed without any allowances.
Job Location Sikkim
Last date 6-Nov-2022
Department: Cardiology, Central Referral Hospital (SMIMS), Sikkim
Project entitled: "Hospital Based Cardiovascular Diseases Registry and Patterns of care for Heart failure in North- East Region of India".
Qualification
Candidates must hold MBBS/BD Degree
How to apply
Interested applicants who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send in their applications along with their resume to hr@smims.smu.edu.in by 6-Nov-2022.
Subject of the mail should be: Application for Research Assistant-Cardiology.