Jobs Assam: Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Sikkim Manipal University (SMU), Department of Cardiology, Central Referral Hospital (SMIMS), Sikkim has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 01 Research Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

SMU Job Opening

Name of Post Research Assistant

No.of Vacancy 1 (One)

Salary Rs. 50,000/- fixed without any allowances.

Job Location Sikkim

Last date 6-Nov-2022

Department: Cardiology, Central Referral Hospital (SMIMS), Sikkim

Project entitled: "Hospital Based Cardiovascular Diseases Registry and Patterns of care for Heart failure in North- East Region of India".

Qualification

Candidates must hold MBBS/BD Degree

How to apply

Interested applicants who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send in their applications along with their resume to hr@smims.smu.edu.in by 6-Nov-2022.

Subject of the mail should be: Application for Research Assistant-Cardiology.

