Jobs Assam: Sikkim University Recruitment 2022

Sikkim University is recruiting qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Guest Faculty in various departments on a contractual basis. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Sikkim University Job Opening

Name of Post Guest Faculty (Department wise)

No.of Vacancy 15

Age limit No age limit

Salary Rs. 50,000/- p.m.

Job Location Gangtok, Sikkim

Walk-in-date 12th September, 2022 and 13th September, 2022

Eligibility

Post Graduate Degree in the relevant discipline with NET qualified or Ph.D.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates must appear in the Walk-in-Interview on 12th and 13th September 2022 from 9:30 AM to 12.00 Noon at Administrative Block located at 6th Mile, Samdur, P.O. Tasong, Gangtok. Candidates must bring their CV, duly filled in application form and all the testimonials at the time of the Interview. The application fee of Rs. 200/- will have to be paid on the day of the Interview.



