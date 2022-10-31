Jobs Assam: South Tripura District Magistrate & Collector Office Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
South Tripura District Magistrate & Collector Office has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Village Resource Person Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name Village Resource Person
Posts 29
Location South Tripura, Tripura
Salary As Per Norms
Last Date 14/11/2022
Age 18-40 years
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for South Tripura District Magistrate & Collector Office Job Vacancy:
How to Apply for South Tripura District Magistrate & Collector Office Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to DM & Collector, South Tripura District & O/o the concerned Block Development Officer.