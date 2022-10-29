Jobs Assam: Southern Railway Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Southern Railway has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Sports Persons Group C vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Southern Railway Job Openings

About Southern Railway Job Requirement Details

Post Name Sports Persons Group C

Posts 21

Location All India

Salary Rs.5,200 - Rs.20,200 Per Month

Last Date 14/11/2022

Website ser.indianrailways.gov.in Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Sports Persons Group C Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Sports Persons Group C Passed 12th (Plus-II stage) or its

equivalent examination.

Educational qualification must be from a

Govt. recognized Board/Council.

For appointment against Sports quota

in Technician-III, the minimum

educational qualification is 10th pass.

However, the training period for such

sports quota appointees will be 03(three)

years, unless they pass / possesses

ITI qualification in the relevant trade, in

which case it will be six months.



How to Apply for Southern Railway Job Openings:

Candidates are required to visit ser.indianrailways.gov.in

Selection Process for Sports Persons Group C Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview

