Jobs Assam: Southern Railway Job Notification 2022

Southern Railway has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Sports Persons Group C vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Southern Railway Job Openings
About Southern Railway Job Requirement Details
Post Name Sports Persons Group C
Posts 21
Location All India
Salary Rs.5,200 - Rs.20,200 Per Month
Last Date 14/11/2022
Website ser.indianrailways.gov.in Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for Sports Persons Group C Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Sports Persons Group C Passed 12th (Plus-II stage) or its
equivalent examination.
Educational qualification must be from a
Govt. recognized Board/Council.
For appointment against Sports quota
in Technician-III, the minimum
educational qualification is 10th pass.
However, the training period for such
sports quota appointees will be 03(three)
years, unless they pass / possesses
ITI qualification in the relevant trade, in
which case it will be six months.
How to Apply for Southern Railway Job Openings:
Candidates are required to visit ser.indianrailways.gov.in
Selection Process for Sports Persons Group C Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview