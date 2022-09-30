Jobs Assam: Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Sports Authority of India has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Assistant Chef vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SAI Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Chef

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 30,000 to 50,000

Age limit The maximum age shall not be more than

50 years on the last date of receipt

of applications.

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 7th October 2022

Qualification & Experience

1. Diploma in Hotel Management or Equivalent.

2. Certificate Chef Course that last 6-12 months.

3. Relevant experience in the field for 2 years.

Desirable :

1. Qualification from National Council of Hotel Management and catering Technology, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

2. Work experience in the field of Sports

Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th October 2022 at 11 AM in Stadia Division, Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

How to apply

Candidates can appear for the interview along with application form dully filled in and documents in original along with photocopy

