Jobs Assam: S.B. Deorah College Recruitment 2022

Sreenivas Basudev (S.B.) Deorah College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

S.B. Deorah College Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Professor

No.of Vacancy 02

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Philosophy : 1

Salary As per UGC Scale of Pay

Age limit The upper age limit of the candidates

as on 01-01-2022 is 38 years which is

relaxed up to 5 years for SC / ST

candidates, 3 years for OBC /

MOBC candidates and 10 years for

PWD candidates

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last date 2nd November 2022

Application fee Rs. 1500/-

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt. OM AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

How to apply

Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of Director of Higher Education, Assam along with all self-attested documents and testimonials and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, S.B. Deorah College payable at SBI, South Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, S.B. Deorah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 on or before 2nd November 2022

