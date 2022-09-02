Jobs Assam: State Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

State Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Development Manager, Investment Officer, More Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SBI Job Opening

Name of Post Project Development Manager, Investment Officer, More No.of Vacancy 665

Job Location Across India, Mumbai

Last date 20th September 2022

Official Website sbi.co.in

List of Jobs available at SBI

S.No Post Name

1 Project Development Manager

2 Investment Officer

3 Manager

4 Relationship Manager

5 Senior Relationship Manager

6 Regional Head

7 Customer Relationship Executive



Educational Qualification for State Bank of India Job Recruitment

Candidate should have done Any Graduate, MBA/PGDM.

How to Apply for State Bank of India Job Recruitment

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through the official website on or before 20th September 2022.





