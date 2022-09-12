Jobs Assam: SBI Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
State Bank of India (SBI), Mumbai has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Deputy Chief Technology Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Name of Post Deputy Chief Technology Officer
No.of Vacancy 02
Age limit As per the State Bank of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 01-01-2022.
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra
Last date 30-Sep-2022
Application Fee General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.750/- SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online Official
Website sbi.co.in
Educational Qualification
As per SBI official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech in Software Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Computer Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications, MCA, MBA from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for SBI Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at SBI official website sbi.co.in, Starting from 10-09-2022 to 30-Sep-2022