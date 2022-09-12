Jobs Assam: SBI Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

State Bank of India (SBI), Mumbai has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Deputy Chief Technology Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SBI Job Opening

Name of Post Deputy Chief Technology Officer

No.of Vacancy 02

Age limit As per the State Bank of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 01-01-2022.

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra

Last date 30-Sep-2022

Application Fee General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.750/- SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online Official

Website sbi.co.in



Educational Qualification

As per SBI official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech in Software Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Computer Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications, MCA, MBA from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview



How to apply for SBI Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at SBI official website sbi.co.in, Starting from 10-09-2022 to 30-Sep-2022



