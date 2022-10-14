Jobs Assam: TISS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
TISS Job Opening
Name of Post Counsellor
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month
Last date 25th October, 2022
Job Location Mumbai
Qualifications
Minimum qualification is postgraduate degree in psychology/ medical and psychiatric social work, social work in mental health
Minimum 1-2 years of experience of direct counselling, case work interventions with individuals and families
Candidates with counselling experience of working with young people in school/college settings would be preferred
How to apply
Candidates can send their detailed CV to the following email ids – osa@tiss.edu with copy to santoshp@tiss.edu