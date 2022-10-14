Jobs Assam: TISS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

TISS Job Opening

Name of Post Counsellor

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month

Last date 25th October, 2022

Job Location Mumbai

Qualifications

Minimum qualification is postgraduate degree in psychology/ medical and psychiatric social work, social work in mental health



Minimum 1-2 years of experience of direct counselling, case work interventions with individuals and families

Candidates with counselling experience of working with young people in school/college settings would be preferred

How to apply

Candidates can send their detailed CV to the following email ids – osa@tiss.edu with copy to santoshp@tiss.edu

