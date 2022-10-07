Jobs Assam: TISS Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Researcher. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

TISS Job Opening

Name of Post Legal Researcher

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 50,000/- per month

Job Location Mumbai

Last date October 15, 2022

Qualification & Experience

Graduate Degree in Law or Master's degree in Social Sciences with at least 60 per cent or an equivalent grade in a point scale. The candidate must have minimum three years of work experience of relevant work.

How to apply

Candidates are requested to send their resume and certificates of education and experience to ccjtiss@gmail.com on or before October 15, 2022

