Jobs Assam: TISS Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Researcher. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
TISS Job Opening
Name of Post Legal Researcher
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 50,000/- per month
Job Location Mumbai
Last date October 15, 2022
Qualification & Experience
Graduate Degree in Law or Master's degree in Social Sciences with at least 60 per cent or an equivalent grade in a point scale. The candidate must have minimum three years of work experience of relevant work.
How to apply
Candidates are requested to send their resume and certificates of education and experience to ccjtiss@gmail.com on or before October 15, 2022