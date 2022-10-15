Jobs Assam: ISS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Social Worker. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

TISS Job Opening

Name of Post Social Worker

No.of Vacancy 04

Salary Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Last Date 03-Nov-2022

Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra

Official Website tiss.edu

Educational Qualification As per TISS official notification

candidate should have completed

Post Graduation in Social Work from

any of the recognized board or University.



Selection Process

Walk in Interview

How to apply for TISS Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Tata Institute of Social Sciences, old campus, Room No. 7 – Main academic Building , Sion – Trombay Road, Deonar, Mumbai 88

