Jobs Assam: ISS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Social Worker. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
TISS Job Opening
Name of Post Social Worker
No.of Vacancy 04
Salary Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Last Date 03-Nov-2022
Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra
Official Website tiss.edu
Educational Qualification As per TISS official notification
candidate should have completed
Post Graduation in Social Work from
any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk in Interview
How to apply for TISS Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Tata Institute of Social Sciences, old campus, Room No. 7 – Main academic Building , Sion – Trombay Road, Deonar, Mumbai 88